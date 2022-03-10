This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kerala: New Covid cases drop; state reports 227 deaths. Details here
1 min read.07:13 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Of the total deaths, only two were reported in the past 24 hours, while 22 happened in the past few days. 203 deaths were recognised as COVID-19 deaths after the Centre's new guidelines
The state of Kerala has recorded 1,426 new COVID-19 infections and 227 deaths in the past 24 hours. With this, the total Covid case tally stands at 65,17,950 in the state, while the death toll has now surged to 66,689, the health department data shows. Of the total deaths, only two were reported in the past 24 hours, while 22 happened in the past few days.
Total 203 deaths were recognised as COVID-19 related deaths after the Centre's new guidelines. Total 2,055 more people recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours, raking the total recovery tally to 64,39,421 in the state.
Kerala had reported 1,408 fresh COVID-19 infections and 44 deaths on Wednesday.
District-wise Covid cases:
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 260 cases, followed by Kottayam 187 and Thiruvananthapuram 179, the release said.
Of the new cases, 14 were health workers, 6 were from outside the State and 1,342 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 64. There are currently 31,380 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 30,331 are in-home or institutional quarantine and 1,049 in hospitals, the release added.
Registering a consistent drop in Covid-19 cases in the country, India on Thursday reported 4,184 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total Covid-19 cases to 42.98 million, as per the updated Union Health Ministry data. Additionally, the Covid-19 death cases dropped further, with 104 cases recorded in the last 24 hours. This took the total death toll in the country to 515,459, the Health Ministry data revealed.
