Home >News >India >Kerala: New curbs imposed amid COVID surge. Check details

Kerala: New curbs imposed amid COVID surge. Check details

Premium
File photo: Elderly women wearing masks in Kochi, Kerala. (AP)
1 min read . 10:42 PM IST PTI

  • Details of public functions, including ceremonies like marriage and house warming, should be registered on the 'COVID-19 jagratha portal' in advance
  • The number of people allowed for public functions organised indoor and outdoor venues has been limited to 75 and 150 respectively until further orders

With COVID-19 cases soaring in Kerala, the state government has decided to impose restrictions, including making it mandatory for registration of weddings and house warming ceremonies.

According to a government order on Saturday, details of public functions, including ceremonies like marriage and house warming, should be registered on the 'COVID-19 jagratha portal' in advance.

The number of people allowed for public functions organised indoor and outdoor venues has been limited to 75 and 150 respectively until further orders, state chief secretary Dr V P Joy said in the order.

The restrictions were in view of the rapid increase in positive cases in the last few days and to ensure its effective containment, the order stated.

The state police in a Facebook post said people coming to Kerala from other countries and other states have to register in the Jagratha portal in view of the rising cases.

Kerala recorded 13,835 cases on Saturday, the highest single day surge in the past few months.PTI UD BN BN

