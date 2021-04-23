Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Kerala , restrictions similar to lockdown have been announced by the Pinarayi Vijayan government for Saturday and Sunday.

The Left government in the state has said that stern action would be taken against those who venture out unnecessarily on weekends.

DIG K Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, who heads the Covid special surveillance team, told reporters that only emergency services would function on 24 and 25 April.

In a government order issued earlier, the government had said it would be a holiday for all government offices, banks and public sector undertakings on 24 April. It had said only essential services and emergency activities would be allowed on 24 and 25 April.

Essential services, emergency activities allowed

"Those engaged in essential services and emergency activities can travel after showing their ID cards. The marriages, decided earlier, can take place by strictly following the COVID-19 health protocol," Gurudin said.

Gurudin, who is also the Thiruvananthapuram Range IG, said under his range alone, 447 officers and 1,100 police officials would be deployed every day to ensure that COVID protocol is strictly followed.

Explaining the restrictions on Saturday and Sunday, the DIG said those who are out for an emergency and essential work need to carry their ID cards.

"Only those stores which sell provisions, vegetables, fruits fish and meat will function. Dining at restaurants will not be permitted but parcel is allowed till 9 PM," he said.

Covid-19 norms shall be strictly followed in all public places, including beaches, parks, railway stations, bus stations, airports, marketplaces, etc.

Long-distance train services would not be affected. Public and goods transport would be permitted, the police officer said. In the famous Guruvayur temple in the Thrissur district, the curbs on conducting marriages would be lifted from Saturday.

All the marriages registered from this day can take place strictly following the COVID health protocol. Only 12 members can take part in the ceremony. On Saturday, 40 marriages would take place and 140 on Sunday," temple officials said.

No restrictions shall be binding on any staff deputed on election, examination or Covid-19 duty.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram District Collector issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in 10 panchayats of the district where test positivity rate was higher than 25%.

Kerala records highest daily spike today

A total of 28,447 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kerala on Friday, the single-day highest ever, the state Information & Public Relations Department (IPRD) informed.

"The Covid spread in the State is severe. 1,30,617 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 21.78%. At present, there are 1,78,983 patients under treatment. 27 deaths were also reported. A serious situation is developing in the State and strict restrictions will have to be imposed", said CM Pinarayi Vijayan while briefing the media.

