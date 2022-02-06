The Health Department of Kerala on Saturday issued revised guidelines for international air passengers arriving in Kerala. Only those having COVID symptoms among NRIs and international travellers coming to the state will be tested for coronavirus. The guidelines were issued based on the recommendations of an expert panel, said State Health Minister Veena George.

Kerala revises guidelines for international passengers

1)As per the new guidelines, all international passengers, irrespective of their duration of stay in Kerala, need to undergo self symptom surveillance.

2) If the international travellers coming to the state are found symptomatic, they will have to undertake an RT-PCR test.

3)"Random testing of two per cent of international travellers by flight irrespective of the country of departure to be done free of cost (state government to bear the cost)," the guidelines said.

4)The selection of the passengers is to be done by the airline officers, the guidelines added.

5) Home Quarantine is advisable for international travellers. They must continue self-health monitoring for 7 days. If symptoms develop, they shall undergo testing.

Last month, Kerala mandated seven-day home quarantine for people arriving in the state from ‘at-risk’ countries. Besides, the government had also made the RT-PCR test compulsory for people coming from Omicron-hit nations.

Meanwhile, Kerala continued to witness a dip in the daily COVID-19 infection rate for the third consecutive day on Saturday. With 33,538 new positive cases, the state's Covid tally has reached 62,44,654. The health department said that currently, there are 3,52,399 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only three per cent of the patients are admitted to hospitals.

