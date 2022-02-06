Kerala: New travel rules for international passengers. Read guidelines here

Meanwhile, Kerala continued to witness a dip in the daily COVID-19 infection rate for the third consecutive day on Saturday. With 33,538 new positive cases, the state's Covid tally has reached 62,44,654. The health department said that currently, there are 3,52,399 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only three per cent of the patients are admitted to hospitals.

