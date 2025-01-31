Kerala news: 19-year-old girl dies after brutal assault by boyfriend; accused arrested

Kerala news: A 19-year-old girl, who was sexually abused and brutally assaulted by her boyfriend at her residence in Chottanikkara, Kerala, died on Friday afternoon.

According to a report by PTI, the 19-year-old girl, a POCSO case survivor, was found in a severely injured state at her home in Kerala. She was admitted to a private hospital the same day and was on ventilator support.

The girl's 24-year-old boyfriend was arrested on Wednesday, January 29, on charges of rape and attempted murder after the victim's mother filed a complaint, reported Manorama.

Police officials told PTI that the victim's boyfriend had admitted to having gone to the girl's home on Sunday, January 26 night and that a fight had taken place between them. The youth may now also be booked for murder once the inquest and postmortem are over, and the statement of the doctors concerned is recorded, added Chottanikkara police officials.

How was the 19-year-old discovered? The incident came to light after the victim's relative from Wayanad, who visited the house on Sunday, January 26, discovered the 19-year-old girl lying on the floor, partially disrobed, reported Manorama. There were also multiple wounds across her body, with ligature marks on her neck. The victim was bleeding profusely, and residents suspected she had been subjected to prolonged assault, according to the Manorama report.

The victim was a student at a special school and lived with her adoptive mother, who was relocated to Kakkanad after receiving threats from the accused and a group of youths. In a statement to the media, the mother revealed that the accused had frequently assaulted her daughter. “He came to our home regularly, and I had no idea about it until the neighbours informed me,” the victim's mother was quoted as saying in the Manorama report.

Panchayat representatives also confirmed that the victim had been adopted by her mother, a widow.