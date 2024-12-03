Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Kerala news: 5 MBBS students die in high-speed car collision with KSRTC bus in Alappuzha

Kerala news: 5 MBBS students die in high-speed car collision with KSRTC bus in Alappuzha

Livemint

Five youths, reportedly MBBS students, were killed in a collision with a KSRTC bus near Kalarcode on Monday night. Seven were in the car, and the impact destroyed it completely.

Kerala: Car collision with KSRTC bus claims lives of five MBBS students in Alappuzha. (HT)

Five youths were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a KSRTC bus here on Monday night.

The deceased, who are reportedly MBBS students of a government medical college, have not been identified so far. The accident took place around 10 pm near Kalarcode, PTI reported, citing police.

Seven persons were inside the car, and of these, five succumbed to the injuries, police added.

"Due to the impact of the collision, the car was destroyed completely, and the youths inside were taken out after breaking the vehicle," police sources told PTI.

The passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries, they added.

Vehicular traffic on the road was thrown out of gear following the accident. The cause behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

