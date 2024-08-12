Kerala: Customs seize 466.5 grams of gold worth ₹30 lakh hidden in shoe soles at Cochin airport

Livemint
Published12 Aug 2024, 09:47 AM IST
Customs seize 466.5 grams of gold hidden in shoe soles at Cochin airport. (Photo: ANI)
Customs seize 466.5 grams of gold hidden in shoe soles at Cochin airport. (Photo: ANI)

Customs officials at Cochin Airport in Kerala seized 466.5 grams of gold from a passenger arriving from Doha via Dubai on Monday.

As reported by ANI, the passenger had concealed eight gold chains inside the soles of his shoes. AIU officers, acting on intelligence tips, scrutinized the passenger at the airport's exit gate. Upon a detailed examination, the gold chains were found hidden inside the soles of the passenger's shoes.

In the search, eight gold chains weighing 466.5 grams were concealed inside the sole of the shoes of the suspected, according to officials.

The gold worth over 30 lakhs was seized by the authorities and further investigation is underway.

Earlier on August 9, The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1,390.85 gm of gold from a passenger at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), said the agency. According to DRI, the gold was being smuggled from Dubai to Hyderabad by the passenger travelling on flight number EK-528.

The officers of DRI intercepted the suspected passenger at the exit area of the International Arrival Hall, RGIA.In the search, two yellow-coloured large metal bars in the shape of batteries were found in his left shoe and his backpack. A yellow-coloured metal chain was also recovered from him, according to the DRI.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 09:47 AM IST
