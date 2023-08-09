Kerala News: Customs seize over 500 gram gold worth ₹25.75 lakhs at Cochin airport from passenger1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Customs recovers over 500 gram gold, worth ₹25.75 lakhs, concealed in shoes of passenger at Cochin International Airport.
On late Tuesday, the Customs department made a significant recovery at Cochin International Airport in Kerala, uncovering a cache of gold weighing over 500 grams, with an estimated value of about ₹25.75 lakhs, according to officials.
