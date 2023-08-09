On late Tuesday, the Customs department made a significant recovery at Cochin International Airport in Kerala, uncovering a cache of gold weighing over 500 grams, with an estimated value of about ₹25.75 lakhs, according to officials.

The gold was discovered to be concealed beneath the inner soles of the passenger's shoes. The incident involved a passenger traveling from Bahrain to Cochin, Kerala, as reported by officials.

During the inspection of a female traveler arriving from Bahrain to Cochin, authorities discovered two square-shaped, black-colored packets. These packets contained gold in paste form, weighing a total of 275.94 grams, concealed within the inner soles of her shoes. In addition to this, five rough bangles and a gold chain weighing 253.45 grams were found on her person and subsequently confiscated. The overall estimated worth of the seized gold amounted to ₹25.75 lakhs, as conveyed by a statement issued by Cochin Customs.

The authorities have initiated further investigations into the matter.

In an earlier occurrence on Sunday, Cochin Customs intercepted a total of 1,364.60 grams of compound-form gold, valued at approximately Rs. 60 lakhs, from two separate passengers. Additionally, 300 grams of gold were confiscated in the form of a concealed chain from a passenger identified as Muhammed from Thalassery. Both individuals were apprehended in connection with the seizures, according to Customs officials.

Two weeks ago, Customs officials had similarly confiscated gold worth ₹50 lakhs from a passenger arriving from Dubai at Cochin International Airport. The seized gold was contained in four cylindrical-shaped capsules.

Another incident on July 18 saw the Customs Department seizing gold worth ₹29.75 lakh from a passenger at Cochin International Airport. The gold, totaling 629.50 grams in paste form, was concealed in three capsules located inside the passenger's rectum, as confirmed by an official statement.

Likewise, on July 11, Customs officials encountered a passenger carrying 554.600 grams of gold at Cochin International Airport. The gold was concealed within the passenger's rectum. The detainee was traveling from Malaysia to Kochi at the time of interception by officials.