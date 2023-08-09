During the inspection of a female traveler arriving from Bahrain to Cochin, authorities discovered two square-shaped, black-colored packets. These packets contained gold in paste form, weighing a total of 275.94 grams, concealed within the inner soles of her shoes. In addition to this, five rough bangles and a gold chain weighing 253.45 grams were found on her person and subsequently confiscated. The overall estimated worth of the seized gold amounted to ₹25.75 lakhs, as conveyed by a statement issued by Cochin Customs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}