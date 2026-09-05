Kerala news: Eight Tamil Nadu students killed in road accident as car rams into parked lorry in Thrissur

Eight people, believed to be Tamil Nadu students, died in a road accident in Thrissur, Kerala after their car collided with a lorry at Panambikkunnu on Friday night.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated5 Sep 2026, 10:09 AM IST
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Kerala news: Eight people were killed when their car hit a parked lorry late Friday night.
Kerala news: Eight people were killed when their car hit a parked lorry late Friday night.(PTI)

In a car collision in Kerala's Thrissur, eight individuals believed to be students from Tamil Nadu were killed, local police informed PTI on Saturday. The tragic road accident happened on Friday around 11.40 pm when the vehicle the youths were travelling in collided with a lorry parked on the highway at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam.

8 dead as car rams into parked lorry

Although locals, fire and rescue personnel and police rushed to the spot to rescue the passengers but all of them died on the spot. Their bodies were pulled out of the car, which was registered in Tamil Nadu, and were taken to the mortuary of Thrissur Medical College here, police said. The car was reportedly heading towards Kodungallur from the Guruvayur. The police suspects that the deceased were students from Tamil Nadu.

More details awaited….

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