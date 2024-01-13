Thiruvananthapuram: An agriculture expert died after collapsing during a live programme telecast on Doordarshan at the channel's studio here on Friday, police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Ani S Das, (59), who was the Director of planning, at the Kerala Agricultural University, was an expert who occasionally appeared on the government-run channel, collapsed during a live discussion, channel sources said.

The incident occurred during Doordarshan's Krishi Darshan programme at around 6.30 pm, channel sources said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Officials also said he was rushed to the Medical College Hospital here but could not be saved.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.