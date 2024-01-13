Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Kerala news: Expert collapses during live TV programme in Thiruvananthapuram, dies

Kerala news: Expert collapses during live TV programme in Thiruvananthapuram, dies

PTI

  • Kerala: An agriculture expert collapsed and died during a live programme on Doordarshan in Thiruvananthapuram

File photo: The photo is being used for representational purposes only.

Thiruvananthapuram: An agriculture expert died after collapsing during a live programme telecast on Doordarshan at the channel's studio here on Friday, police said.

Dr Ani S Das, (59), who was the Director of planning, at the Kerala Agricultural University, was an expert who occasionally appeared on the government-run channel, collapsed during a live discussion, channel sources said.

The incident occurred during Doordarshan's Krishi Darshan programme at around 6.30 pm, channel sources said.

Officials also said he was rushed to the Medical College Hospital here but could not be saved.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

