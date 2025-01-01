Hello User
Kerala news: Fifth-grade student dead, 18 injured as school bus overturns in Kannur

Kerala news: Fifth-grade student dead, 18 injured as school bus overturns in Kannur

Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

  • Kerala news: Nedya S Rajesh, a fifth-standard student, died after her school bus overturned at Valakkai in Kannur. The Chinmaya School bus had 20 students onboard.

Kerala news: Fifth-grade student dead, 18 injured as school bus overturns in Kannur

Kerala news: In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old girl student died and 18 other students were injured when a school bus overturned at Valakkai in Kerala’s Kannur district here on Wednesday, police sources said.

The girl, who was travelling in the bus, was thrown out and was crushed to death as it overturned, they said.

The bus belonged to the Chinmaya School in Kurumathur in the district.

The deceased student has been identified as Nedya S Rajesh, a fifth-standard student of the school.

One student in critical condition

One of the injured students is in a critical condition, sources said.

There were 20 students on the bus when the accident occurred. The bus lost control while giving way to another vehicle and overturned on the road, the sources said.

