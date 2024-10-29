Kerala News: Fireworks storage fire near Veerarkavu Temple injures over 150 people, 8 in serious condition | Watch

A tragic fireworks accident during a temple festival in Neeleswaram has resulted in over 150 injuries, with eight individuals reported to be in serious condition. The incident occurred late Monday night, prompting immediate action from local authorities.

According to police reports, the chaos ensued when a fireworks storage facility near the Veerarkavu Temple ignited. The explosion took place around midnight, sending shockwaves through the community.

(Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video)

Emergency services swiftly transported the injured to various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru. The swift response highlights the commitment of local health services in managing such a significant incident.

Top district administration officials, including the district collector and the police chief, have arrived at the scene to assess the situation and coordinate the ongoing response efforts.