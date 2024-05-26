Kerala News: Hyderabadi tourists using Google Maps drive into swollen stream; car disappears in water
The good news is that all four tourists in the car managed to escape unharmed! The tourists were saved due to the efforts of a nearby police patrolling unit, and residents, but their vehicle was completely submerged under the water.
A group of Hyderabad-based tourists drove into a stream swollen with water near Kerala's Kuruppanthara. Kerala police claimed that the tourists were apparently using Google Maps, which led them into the stream.