The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday issued an orange alert in four districts of Kerala forecasting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall along with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki on October 16.

Issuing a yellow alert in eight other districts of the state, the weather department warned of potential localised flooding and urged the citizens to avoid areas prone to water logging and stay away from vulnerable structures.

Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and gusty wind speed reaching 40 km/h is likely to occur at one or two places in the Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur & Kasaragode districts of Kerala, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has said that Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi Kerala Express, which was scheduled to leave the state capital at 12.30 pm today, was rescheduled to depart at 7.35 pm as the water did not recede at the Kochuveli pit line following the heavy rains.

The railways further said water did not recede from some other areas such as the Kochuveli pit line, leading to rescheduling and delaying of trains.

Earlier in the day, the weather department said light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty wind, and lightning are likely to occur at many places in Kerala in the next 48 hours due to cyclonic circulations over coastal Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhoods as well as over the Lakshadweep area, adjoining the Southeast Arabian sea and the Kerala coast.

Health Minister Veena George advised extreme caution against the spread of infectious diseases in areas flooded due to the rains. The minister said that as the water recedes from the flooded and waterlogged areas, there is a chance of spread of infectious diseases, such as leptospirosis -- which is caused by contact with water or soil contaminated with the urine of animals such as rats, reported PTI.

The minister, according to a statement issued by her office, said the health department is already on the alert for cases of dengue and leptospirosis.

Although the number of cases of fever is low, but it is important to be careful during the rains, George said and advised the citizens against self-medicating.

The Kerala health minister directed that surveillance in the districts be strengthened and awareness activities be intensified, apart from ensuring the availability of medicines, the statement read.

