An Indian Navy Chetak helicopter crashed during a trial run at naval air station in Kochi. One person was reported dead, while another is in critical condition. INS Chetak Helicopter is the oldest helicopter in the Navy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Navy chopper which was on a training flight, crashed soon after the lift off, sources added.

Further details are awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a breaking news. please refresh page for further updates)

