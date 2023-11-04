Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter crashes at naval air station in Kochi, one dead
- Kerala News: One person was reported dead, while another is in critical condition. INS Chetak Helicopter is the oldest helicopter in the Navy.
An Indian Navy Chetak helicopter crashed during a trial run at naval air station in Kochi. One person was reported dead, while another is in critical condition. INS Chetak Helicopter is the oldest helicopter in the Navy.
The Indian Navy chopper which was on a training flight, crashed soon after the lift off, sources added.
Further details are awaited.
(This is a breaking news. please refresh page for further updates)
