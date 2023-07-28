Meet 11 civic workers who pooled in ₹250 and won ₹10 crore in lottery. This is what they plan to do1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Eleven female municipal workers in Kerala's Malappuram district won ₹10 crore in the state government's Monsoon Bumper lottery. They had collectively purchased a ₹250 ticket. The workers plan to pay off debts and renovate their houses with the winnings.
Lottery tickets, wins have been an integral part of the Indian narrative. So have been stories of winner who turned their lives around after winning the lottery. A particular narrative from the Kerala's Malappuram district is no different, certainly interesting to know. Eleven female municipal workers, who had pooled in to buy a ₹250 lottery ticket, has now won ₹10 crore!
