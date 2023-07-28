Lottery tickets, wins have been an integral part of the Indian narrative. So have been stories of winner who turned their lives around after winning the lottery. A particular narrative from the Kerala's Malappuram district is no different, certainly interesting to know. Eleven female municipal workers, who had pooled in to buy a ₹250 lottery ticket, has now won ₹10 crore!

The Municipal workers jointly won the ₹10 crore jackpot of the state government's 2023 Monsoon Bumper lottery.

According to media reports, the eleven female municipal workers are members of the Haritha Karma Sena, a state Kudumbashree Mission green army tasked with collecting non-biodegradable rubbish from doorsteps and sorting it prior to processing.

According to a report by Asianet, the eleven workers purchased the ₹250 ticket collectively as they lacked enough cash to do so individually. The fortunate draw ticket for BR-92 was MB200261. After deducting income tax and agent commission, the money would be deposited into one of the winner's accounts.

The winning amount will be transferred to the Punjab National Bank branch in Parappanangadi. The female workers belong to the Parappanangadi municipality in the Malappuram district.

According to the Asianet report, all members of the group have decided to pay off debts and renovate their houses once they get the money in hand.

The Monsoon Bumper's second prize amounts to ₹10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of ₹1 lakh.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.