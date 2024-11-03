Kerala News: MoS Suresh Gopi detained for allegedly misusing ambulance. Details here

Kerala Police filed an FIR against Union Minister Suresh Gopi for allegedly misusing an ambulance to reach Thrissur Pooram. The case, based on a complaint from CPI leader Sumesh KP, has sparked political controversy and calls for a CBI investigation into the incident.

Agencies
Published3 Nov 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Kerala Police Files FIR Against Minister Suresh Gopi for Ambulance Misuse
Kerala Police Files FIR Against Minister Suresh Gopi for Ambulance Misuse

The Kerala Police has filed an FIR against Union Minister Suresh Gopi, accusing him of misusing an ambulance to reach the Thrissur Pooram venue. The Thrissur East police registered the case under IPC section 279 and sections 179, 288, and 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the FIR, Gopi traveled in an ambulance, which is intended solely for patient transport. The case was filed following a complaint from CPI district leader Sumesh KP.

On the day the alleged disruption of Thrissur Pooram took place, Gopi was in an ambulance. The Congress-led UDF opposition claimed that the disruption was intentionally orchestrated to benefit Gopi, who was, at the time, the BJP candidate for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. The controversy surrounding Thrissur Pooram has ignited political debate within the state, with the opposition accusing the police of interfering in the rituals, resulting in the disruption. The Kerala Police are currently investigating the allegations regarding the Pooram interruption.

Suresh Gopi earlier demanded a CBI probe on the allegations made against him over the use of an ambulance to reach the festival site.

"This Pooram disruption is going to be a boomerang. Unlike Surendran's (BJP state president) claim, I did not arrive at the scene in an ambulance. I arrived in a private car, the district president's personal vehicle. If someone claims they saw me in an ambulance, they need to clarify whether it was a real sight or an illusion. To find the truth, Kerala's police under Pinarayi will not suffice; a CBI investigation is necessary. I am prepared to face it. They should call in the CBI. Many, including former and current ministers in Kerala, fear being questioned," Gopi had said.

However, he retracted this statement later, saying that he had to travel in the ambulance after his car was attacked by goons, getting his legs injured. (ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKerala News: MoS Suresh Gopi detained for allegedly misusing ambulance. Details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.