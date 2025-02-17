Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Kerala news: A controversy has erupted after pictures of two Hamas leaders were prominently displayed during a mosque procession festival in Kerala’s Palakkad district. The incident has sparked widespread outrage.
Banners featuring pictures of Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, with the titles “Tharavadis, Thekkebhagam” (Ancestrals, Southside), were held atop elephants by some men.
Over 3,000 people participated in the procession, which was held on Sunday evening.
The event was part of the annual Uroos of a mosque in Thrithala, Palakkad.
During the procession, young boys were also seen holding posters of Sinwar and Haniyeh, with the crowd cheering them on.
Some prominent figures, including Minister MB Rajesh and Congress leader VT Balram, were reportedly also present at the event. In past also, pro-Palestine rallies have been held in the state.
Last year, the title of Kerala University’s annual youth festival, Intifada, created a massive row, as the term was associated with the Palestine-Israel conflict and its usage by Hamas.
Following the row, the university Vice-Chancellor, Mohanan Kunnummal, directed that the term be removed from all promotional material for the festival.
In October 2023, the former head of Hamas, Khaled Mashal, addressed a rally in Malappuram, organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami youth wing, Solidarity Youth Movement. They also launched a campaign called “Uproot Hindutva and Apartheid Zionism”.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the participation of Hamas leaders in the events.
The saffron party’s Kerala president K Surendran had called the participation “extremist” and demanded a probe into the matter.
Yahya Sinwar, the key architect of the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 in Israel, was killed by Israeli forces in a military operation in Rafah in October 2024.
In July 2024, Hamas’ political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in Iran’s capital, Tehran.
Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed after the building where they were staying was struck.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.