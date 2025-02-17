Kerala news: Pictures of 2 Hamas leaders at mosque procession in Palakkad spark outrage

Kerala news: A controversy has erupted after pictures of two Hamas leaders were prominently displayed during a mosque procession festival in Kerala’s Palakkad district. The incident has sparked widespread outrage.

Banners featuring pictures of Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, with the titles “Tharavadis, Thekkebhagam” (Ancestrals, Southside), were held atop elephants by some men.

Also Read | Hamas takes a swipe at Trump’s Gaza plan during hostage release

Over 3,000 people participated in the procession, which was held on Sunday evening.

The event was part of the annual Uroos of a mosque in Thrithala, Palakkad.

Advertisement

During the procession, young boys were also seen holding posters of Sinwar and Haniyeh, with the crowd cheering them on.

Advertisement

Some prominent figures, including Minister MB Rajesh and Congress leader VT Balram, were reportedly also present at the event. In past also, pro-Palestine rallies have been held in the state.

Last year, the title of Kerala University’s annual youth festival, Intifada, created a massive row, as the term was associated with the Palestine-Israel conflict and its usage by Hamas.

Also Read | Israel moves troops to Gaza border after Hamas postpones hostage release

Following the row, the university Vice-Chancellor, Mohanan Kunnummal, directed that the term be removed from all promotional material for the festival.

Advertisement

In October 2023, the former head of Hamas, Khaled Mashal, addressed a rally in Malappuram, organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami youth wing, Solidarity Youth Movement. They also launched a campaign called “Uproot Hindutva and Apartheid Zionism”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the participation of Hamas leaders in the events.

The saffron party’s Kerala president K Surendran had called the participation “extremist” and demanded a probe into the matter.

Sinwar and Haniyeh Yahya Sinwar, the key architect of the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 in Israel, was killed by Israeli forces in a military operation in Rafah in October 2024.

Advertisement

In July 2024, Hamas’ political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in Iran’s capital, Tehran.