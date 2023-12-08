Kerala news: Powerful CPI leader Kanam Rajendran passes away at 73
Kanam Rajendran was away from active politics for more than 3 months as he was battling with several health complications
The state secretary of the ruling Communist Party of India (CPI) Kanam Rajendran passed away at the age of 73 in a private hospital in Kochi. Kanam Rajendran had a strong hold over the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala but was away from active politics for more than three months due to several health complications including heart, kidney-related issues and diabetes.