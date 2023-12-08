comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 08 2023 15:59:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.2 -0.62%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,653.1 1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 614 0.35%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 285.25 0.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 449.15 -1.95%
Business News/ News / India/  Kerala news: Powerful CPI leader Kanam Rajendran passes away at 73
Back Back

Kerala news: Powerful CPI leader Kanam Rajendran passes away at 73

 Livemint

Kanam Rajendran was away from active politics for more than 3 months as he was battling with several health complications

Kerala state secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Kanam Rajendran passed away in a private hospital (PTI)Premium
Kerala state secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Kanam Rajendran passed away in a private hospital (PTI)

The state secretary of the ruling Communist Party of India (CPI) Kanam Rajendran passed away at the age of 73 in a private hospital in Kochi. Kanam Rajendran had a strong hold over the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala but was away from active politics for more than three months due to several health complications including heart, kidney-related issues and diabetes.

The news of Kanam Rajendran's demise came at the time when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and fellow ministers were actively engaged in the Nava Kerala outreach program. Following the conclusion of their planned activities, the Chief Minister and his cabinet members proceeded to the hospital to extend their tributes to the leader.

Early life and career

Kanam Rajendran was born on 10 November 1950 in Koottikkal village of Kerala's Kottayam district. His first step into politics came at the age of 18 during his education in Vazhoor. Owing to his sharp acumen, Rajendran rapidly rose to the rank of state secretary of the CPI's youth wing All India Youth Front (AIYF) at the young age of 23. Two years later, at the age of 25 Rajendran became one of the youngest members of CPI's state secretariat.

Throughout his political career, Rajendran played a pivotal role in the trade union domain following his appointment as the state secretary of the Kerala State Trade Union Council and the national vice president of the trade union organization AITUC.

Elected twice from Vazhoor constituency

Rajendran successfully contested the election from the Vazhoor constituency in Kerala and represented its people in 1982 and 1987. During his term, Rajendran was credited with introducing the crucial construction workers' welfare bill.

Although the leader couldn't get elected to the Kerala Assembly again, Rajendran continued his influence within the party and was treated as the most powerful man in CPI after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. With the demise of the leader, condolences poured in from various quarters including Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI national secretary D Raja, CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan, KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran, BJP state president K Surendran.

 

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Dec 2023, 11:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App