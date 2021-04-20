Kerala : Night curfew from today amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Night curfew for two weeks will be imposed in Kerala amid the recent surge in Covid-19 cases across the state

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thiruvananthapuram: Night curfew for two weeks will be imposed in Kerala amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the state. The decision was taken by a core committee of COVID-19 management headed, by the Kerala Chief Secretary. "Restriction on non-essential activities and movement at night between 9pm and 5 am shall come into force from 9 pm of April 20 ," said the government order issued by the Chief Secretary.

Thiruvananthapuram: Night curfew for two weeks will be imposed in Kerala amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the state. The decision was taken by a core committee of COVID-19 management headed, by the Kerala Chief Secretary. "Restriction on non-essential activities and movement at night between 9pm and 5 am shall come into force from 9 pm of April 20 ," said the government order issued by the Chief Secretary.

Kerala reported 13,644 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin on Monday evening. As many as 21 deaths were reported and 4,305 people recovered in the said period. Currently, the state has 1,03,004 active cases.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}