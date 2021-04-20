Subscribe
Kerala : Night curfew from today amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Kerala : Night curfew from today amid surge in Covid-19 cases

There are 1,03,004 Covid-19 active cases in Kerala.
2 min read . 06:29 AM IST Staff Writer

Night curfew for two weeks will be imposed in Kerala amid the recent surge in Covid-19 cases across the state

Thiruvananthapuram: Night curfew for two weeks will be imposed in Kerala amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the state. The decision was taken by a core committee of COVID-19 management headed, by the Kerala Chief Secretary. "Restriction on non-essential activities and movement at night between 9pm and 5 am shall come into force from 9 pm of April 20 ," said the government order issued by the Chief Secretary.

  • No gatherings of any kind shall be permitted between 9 pm and 5 am.
  • Essential services (medical stores, hospitals, fuel stations, night shift employees, milk, newspaper, media etc), goods transportation and public transportation are exempted from the night restriction.
  • Tuition centers shall only function through online medium and should not hold physical classes
  • All malls and cinema theatres have been asked to reschedule their timings to close by 7.30 pm.
  • All places of worship must limit public participation with a minimum number of priests, managers, and others employed in those places of worship.
  • All government department tests will be postponed for two weeks. The Public Service Commission also will be requested to postpone all exams for two weeks.
  • All shops, establishments, markets, etc. which are not adhering to COVID-19 protocols shall be closed immediately for a period of minimum two days.
  • Restaurants shall restrict in-house dining to the barest minimum and focus on home deliveries and take-aways which shall not be permitted beyond 9 PM.

Earlier, on Sunday, the state government ordered that all domestic travellers visiting Kerala will have to undergo RT-PCR tests within 48 hours before or after the arrival.

Kerala reported 13,644 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin on Monday evening. As many as 21 deaths were reported and 4,305 people recovered in the said period. Currently, the state has 1,03,004 active cases.

