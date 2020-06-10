Kerala okays 66,000 crore ambitious ‘Silver Line’ semi-high speed rail project

"The path will be built in a 531 km distance between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod. Thr trains could train would run as faster as 180-200 kilometers per hour. One could reach Ernakulam in one and half hours (which takes five hours now) and Kasargod in four hours (which takes 12 hours now) from Thiruvananthapuram. There will be nine bogies, which can carry 645 passengers at a time. There will be two kind of classes, business and standard. We expect the project to finish by 2025. Including Kochi airport, there will be 11 stations," said Vijayan.