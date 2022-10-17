Kerala on alert as new, more contagious variant of Covid-19 reported from abroad

As India is entering the festival season with people coming out in large numbers to celebrate the festivals, the Covid-19 virus is also raising its head again as the Kerala health department went on alert amid reports of new variants of Covid-19 from other countries.
The Kerala government has intensified the preventive measures to control the entry or spread of new variants which are reported to be more contagious.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George stated that two new variants of Covid-19- XBB and XBB1 are more contagious than earlier ones. She requested everyone in the state especially the elderly ones or those suffering from co-morbidities to be careful and wear masks properly for protection against the virus.
The Health Minister also emphasized the importance of a booster dose of the vaccination and asked all elderly, people with co-morbidities and healthcare workers to get their booster/precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
She informed that presently the cases of the virus in the state are decreasing and they are sending Covid-19 samples regularly for genetic tests to check the presence of new variants. The minister further said around 1.8 percent of those infected by the new variants may require hospitalisation, but as of now, there was no cause for concern.
As the state is also reporting several cases of influenza, a separate set of guidelines will be issued, the minister informed.
India is witnessing a slow rise in the cases of Covid-19 for the past several days and with the current festival season, people are expected to gather in large numbers, which might increase the spread of the virus. The daily cases in the country are hovering around 2400 hundred from past few days and even yesterday, the country reported 2,401 fresh cases with the number of active cases of the infection went up to 26,625.
