Zika virus cases in Kerala went up to 14 on Friday after the National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirmed 13 more cases. Following the spike in cases, the State has been put on alert.

Among the infected was a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was diagnosed with the mosquito-transmitted disease on Thursday, according to PTI. Hers was the first case of the virus in Kerala.

The state government today informed that of the 19 samples sent to the institute, 13 were found to be positive for Zika.

The symptoms are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes and joint pain.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said an action plan had been drawn up to control the spread of Zika. She said pregnant women should get themselves tested if they have fever.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Ministry said that it had instructed a six-member team to reach Kerala and monitor the situation in the state.

During a press briefing, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said: "There are some Zika cases which have been reported from Kerala. To monitor the situation and to support the state government, a six-member team comprising public health experts, vector-borne disease experts and clinicians from AIIMS has already been issued instructions to reach there and support the state government in terms of management of Zika there."

Zika mostly spreads through the bite of the Aedes mosquito but can also be sexually transmitted, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus was first discovered in monkeys in Uganda's Zika forest in 1947 and has caused several outbreaks across the world in recent decades. So far, no vaccines or anti-viral drugs are available as prevention or cure.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.