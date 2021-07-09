Kerala on alert as Zika virus cases rise to 14

During a press briefing, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said: "There are some Zika cases which have been reported from Kerala. To monitor the situation and to support the state government, a six-member team comprising public health experts, vector-borne disease experts and clinicians from AIIMS has already been issued instructions to reach there and support the state government in terms of management of Zika there."

