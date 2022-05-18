The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has predicted widespread rain in the state for the next 5 days with chances of isolated thunder, lightning and strong winds due to the cyclonic circulation in and around Kerala as well as a low pressure trough from north Kerala to Vidarbha region. The Central Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall showers in the state for the next two days and heavy rainfall on the 2 days after that. Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days and it has disrupted normal life in certain places of the state.

