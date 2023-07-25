In Kerala, all schools and colleges in four districts including Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Malappuram will remain closed today, Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department has predicted thundershowers at most places till July 26.

The district collectors, in an official statement, said that professional colleges and schools under ICSE and CBSE will also be closed today. The educational institutes were also closed on Monday due to the heavy rainfall forecast.

However, there will be no change in the Kannur University PSC exams schedule. The district collectors advised the students to stay away from water-logged areas in the state while coming to the examination center.

The weather office issued yellow alerts for various districts of Kerala including Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kasaragod apart from Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur.

After a brief lull, heavy rains lashed various parts of Kerala with the central and northern districts facing the wrath of the monsoon. According to government sources, a total of three persons lost their lives on Sunday in various incidents related to rain, PTI reported.

Two minor boys, Hadhi and Hashir from Wayanad district lost their lives on Sunday after they suspectedly fell into a water body while on their way to tution class. A youngster drowned in Thrissur district on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the state disaster management authority said a few relief camps have been opened in Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts and as of now, 38 persons have been housed there.

The authority also said that there were numerous cases of tree felling across the state and damage to houses and other buildings.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thundershowers at most places in Kerala from July 23 to July 26.

(With PTI inputs)