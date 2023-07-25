Kerala on thunderstorm alert! Schools, and colleges closed in THESE districts today1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:15 AM IST
Schools and colleges in Kerala's Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Malappuram districts will remain closed due to predicted thundershowers till July 26.
In Kerala, all schools and colleges in four districts including Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Malappuram will remain closed today, Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department has predicted thundershowers at most places till July 26.
