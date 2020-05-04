ERNAKULAM: Kerala lifted the one-and-half month old blockade at its borders on Monday, bringing relief to thousands of Keralites stranded in other states. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to run non-stop trains to bring back the state's people stranded in various parts of India.

In a letter, Vijayan requested the Centre to allow the 'Shramik Special' trains, currently taking migrant labourers stranded in Kerala to their home states, to be used for the return of Keralites stranded in other parts of the country. So far, five Shramik trains have departed Kerala, carrying thousands of migrant labourers to states such as Odisha and Jharkhand.

Kerala was one of the first Indian states to begin screening of inter-state vehicles at borders and subsequently shut them as early as 14 March. Since then, many were stuck in other states, unable to return.

The state has opened borders at six places -- Inchivila in Thiruvananthapuram, Aryankavu in Kollam, Kumily in Idukki, Walayar in Palakkad, Muthanga in Wayanad and Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod.

The state has issued a strict set of rules, including the need to obtain pass issued by the state's website wherein people will be slotted time and date to arrive at the border. The passes will be issued on a priority to hospital staff, senior citizens, pregnant women, persons who lost jobs and stranded students.

On Day 1, many people were reportedly seen struggling to obtain passes. Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala hit out at the government for bottlenecks in the process. "The rules are so opaque. There is a lot of confusion regarding the passes. If one has to make an inter-state journey, he has to get passes from two states, this is impractical," he said.

"If one has to go from one district to another, he has to get a pass from the district collector. Congress MLA KC Joseph has been trying to visit his legislative assembly for the last one week, he has not given a pass. Only a driver is allowed with a passenger, what if a woman cannot travel alone with a driver? Other states are sending buses and trains to bring back the stranded people. Why can't Kerala government do the same?" asked opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Kerala chief secretary Tom Jose said passes have been issued for as many as 30,000 people so far. "Initially, we have issued passes for 30,000 people. They will be screened at the borders for their health status. They will have to be in quarantine for 14 days at their destination points," he told reporters.

So far, at least 1.5 lakh Keralites have registered for passes, more than 50,000 of them in Karnataka. The state has directed district administrations to allow at least 500 persons at check-posts at a time and enough parking space for vehicles near borders.

Kerala has 95 active covid-19 cases. Out of 499 total cases recorded, 401 patients have recovered.

(Press Trust of India contributed to this story)

