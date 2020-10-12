Kerala opens tourist destinations in a phased manner for domestic visitors

Domestic tourists who visit Kerala for short trips (less than seven days)have been exempted from quarantine, but they should register in the COVID Jagratha portal. If for any reason the tourists plan to extend their stay for more than seven days, they would have to undergo test from ICMR/State Government approved laboratories and follow all the COVID-19 health advisories. They must remain in paid quarantine till the test results are out,tourism department sources said.