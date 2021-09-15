Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that over 80% of the population which is eligible for vaccination in the state has been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine.

At a press conference, the chief minister said that over 32% of the population eligible for vaccination have received both shots of the vaccine. Vijayan said his government's endeavour was to ensure that all those above 18 years of age are administered the first dose of vaccine by the 30 September and both doses in 2-3 months time.

On the Covid situation in the state, the chief minister said that there was an increase in the number of people who are reaching hospitals late after getting infected and that this trend was not heartening or encouraging.

Vijayan said that a large percentage of the people who died due to Covid were unvaccinated and since there was a significant number of persons above the age of 60 years who had not yet been inoculated, they should necessarily get both doses of the vaccine.

Despite being vaccinated, he said, people were getting infected and though such individuals may not be severely affected by the virus, they could spread it to others who are unvaccinated.

Therefore, even those who are vaccinated should follow the Covid protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, the chief minister said. He said the sero prevalence study being carried out in the state to assess the extent of infection is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Today, Kerala reported 17,681 fresh Covid cases and 208 deaths.

