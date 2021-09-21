Kerala: Over 90% of population jabbed with first dose of Covid vaccine

Kerala on Monday reported 15,692 fresh Covid-19 cases and 92 deaths, taking the caseload to 45,24,185 and fatalities to 23,683

Thiruvananthapuram: More than 90 per cent of the eligible population has been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Kerala, State Health Minister Veena George said. She further added that they are fast approaching 100 per cent first dose vaccination of the population.

"Kerala has covered more than 90 per cent of the total eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. We are moving fast towards achieving 100 per cent first dose vaccination of the eligible population," Veena told ANI on Monday.

Kerala on Monday reported 15,692 fresh COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths, taking the caseload to 45,24,185 and fatalities to 23,683. The number of people who recovered from the infection since Sunday was 22,223 which brought the total recoveries to 43,32,897 and the number of active cases to 1,67,008

