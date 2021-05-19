Nationalist Congress Party leader P C Chacko has been appointed as the new Kerala unit chief of the party, general secretary Praful Patel announced on Wednesday.

Chacko, a former Congress leader, had joined the NCP in March this year.

TP Peethambaran is the incumbent state chief of the NCP. One faction of NCP workers had requested the national leadership to change Peethambaran from the state president post.

As a result, Chacko was recommended as the new state president of the party.

"The national president of NCP Shri Sharad Pawar ji has appointed you as the president of NCP Kerala state with immediate effect. I am sure you will work hard for the development of our party in the state," Patel said in a letter addressed to Chacko.

Patel, a Rajya Sabha member, shared the copy of the letter on Twitter as he congratulated Chacko.





