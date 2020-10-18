Dr. Harsh Vardhan shared his views on the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala. Noting that between January 30 & May 3, Kerala had reported just 499 cases and 2 deaths due to COVID-19, he regretted that Kerala was paying the price of gross negligence during the recent Onam festivities when state-wise unlocking of services, along with an increase in inter and intrastate travel for trade and tourism, led to the spreading of Covid-19 cases across various districts. “Epicurve of Kerala changed completely due to Onam festivities across the State, the daily new cases nearly doubled," he said. The Minister said this ought to serve as a good lesson for all the state government which were being negligent in planning for the festival season.