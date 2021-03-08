OPEN APP
Kochi (Kerala): After being shut for nearly two years, the Palarivattom flyover in Kochi was reopened for the public earlier on Sunday after its reconstruction.

On January 8, the Kerala High Court granted bail to former Public Works Department (PWD) minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA VK Ebrahim Kunju in the Palarivattom flyover scam case.

Kunju is accused in connection with a scam related to the Palarivattom flyover, which was inaugurated in October 2016 and closed for traffic merely three years later after flaws were detected in the same in July 2017.

Earlier last month, the High Court had granted bail to BV Nagesh, who was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau of the state government in the Palarivattom flyover scam case on November 18.

Nagesh is the owner of Nagesh Consultancy, the company that was entrusted with the construction of the Palarivattom flyover in Ernakulam district.

In September, after the Supreme Court verdict allowing the reconstruction of the flyover, the state government has decided to reconstruct it in a time-bound manner, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

