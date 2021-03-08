Subscribe
Home >News >India >Kerala: Palarivattom flyover in Kochi reopens after reconstruction

Kerala: Palarivattom flyover in Kochi reopens after reconstruction

Palarivattom flyover in Kochi reopens.
1 min read . 07:35 AM IST Staff Writer

In September, after the Supreme Court verdict allowing the reconstruction of the flyover, the state government has decided to reconstruct it in a time-bound manner, Kerala CM said

Kochi (Kerala): After being shut for nearly two years, the Palarivattom flyover in Kochi was reopened for the public earlier on Sunday after its reconstruction.

On January 8, the Kerala High Court granted bail to former Public Works Department (PWD) minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA VK Ebrahim Kunju in the Palarivattom flyover scam case.

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

Kunju is accused in connection with a scam related to the Palarivattom flyover, which was inaugurated in October 2016 and closed for traffic merely three years later after flaws were detected in the same in July 2017.

Earlier last month, the High Court had granted bail to BV Nagesh, who was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau of the state government in the Palarivattom flyover scam case on November 18.

Nagesh is the owner of Nagesh Consultancy, the company that was entrusted with the construction of the Palarivattom flyover in Ernakulam district.

In September, after the Supreme Court verdict allowing the reconstruction of the flyover, the state government has decided to reconstruct it in a time-bound manner, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

