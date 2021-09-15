As Kerala continues to record the most number of coronavirus cases, AIIMS Professor Dr Sanjay Rai said that the virus’ peak has passed in the state. The professor stated that a decline in the number of cases is expected in the next two weeks.

Rai told ANI, "Earlier serosurvey in Kerala suggest that most population was susceptible but latest sero survey shows that 46 per cent had antibodies due to vaccine or by infection. The measures are taken by the state only slows down the spread. By looking at the data of the virus spread in the last 2-3 months, Kerala has passed its peak and in the next 2 weeks, a decline in cases should start. Just like North-East, Kerala should also start witness drop in COVID cases by the start of October as per the epidemiological picture."

On Tuesday, India reported 25,404 new Covid-19 cases and 339 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. Of these cases, Kerala recorded 15,058 new COVID19 cases and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 cases stand at 3,32,89,579 and the death toll increases to 4,43,213.

Meanwhile, the total active caseload in the country reached 3,62,207.

