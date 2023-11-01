'Kerala facing huge financial crisis': State tells HC as Keraleeyam fest kickstarts to showcase state's progress
Kerala is reeling under huge financial crisis, the state government told the High Court in its affidavit filed in a matter related to repaying a depositor of the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) Ltd
The ruling left the government in Kerala telling the High Court that the state is reeling under a “huge financial crisis". In response to the Kerala government's submission in a payment case, the HC criticises the govt for putting the state in a bad light.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message