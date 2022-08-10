Kerala: Periyar basin water level rises as 2 dams are opened. Can it cause floods?2 min read . 10 Aug 2022
Despite a rising trend in water levels of the Periyar river basin, it is still below the flood warning markings, authorities said
Despite a rising trend in water levels of the Periyar river basin, it is still below the flood warning markings, authorities said
In a bid to avoid pressure on the water storage capacity, the Kerala government has decided to raise the shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam and Idukki reservoir, and this has led to a rise in water levels in the Periyar river basin. However, authorities have assured that ‘Despite a rising trend in water levels of the Periyar river basin, it is still below the flood warning markings.’
In a bid to avoid pressure on the water storage capacity, the Kerala government has decided to raise the shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam and Idukki reservoir, and this has led to a rise in water levels in the Periyar river basin. However, authorities have assured that ‘Despite a rising trend in water levels of the Periyar river basin, it is still below the flood warning markings.’
The shutters of one of the Idukki reservoir has been raised by 140 centimeters (cm) and two others by 40 cm to release 346.84 cumecs of water. “There is drizzling in the area and water stored in the reservoir has reached red alert levels," an official statement said.
The shutters of one of the Idukki reservoir has been raised by 140 centimeters (cm) and two others by 40 cm to release 346.84 cumecs of water. “There is drizzling in the area and water stored in the reservoir has reached red alert levels," an official statement said.
Meanwhile, the Mullaperiyar dam, which is managed by the Tamil Nadu government, continued to release water through its 13 raised shutters. At 12 PM, it was releasing 8,480 cusecs of water, officials said.
Meanwhile, the Mullaperiyar dam, which is managed by the Tamil Nadu government, continued to release water through its 13 raised shutters. At 12 PM, it was releasing 8,480 cusecs of water, officials said.
In the morning, Banasursagar dam in Wayanad was at red alert water level status with three of its gates being opened 10 cm each to release around 24 cumecs of water.
In the morning, Banasursagar dam in Wayanad was at red alert water level status with three of its gates being opened 10 cm each to release around 24 cumecs of water.
In Mullaperiyar dam, at 10 AM, around 8,980 cusecs of water was being released through its 13 shutters which have been raised by 90 cm each.
In Mullaperiyar dam, at 10 AM, around 8,980 cusecs of water was being released through its 13 shutters which have been raised by 90 cm each.
India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, said heavy rainfall is predicted in Kerala during the day and on August 11.
India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, said heavy rainfall is predicted in Kerala during the day and on August 11.
The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Tuesday had said there are 213 active relief camps while most of them are in Alappuzha district (45), Thrissur 43 and Pathanamthitta 39.
The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Tuesday had said there are 213 active relief camps while most of them are in Alappuzha district (45), Thrissur 43 and Pathanamthitta 39.
There are 9,275 people accommodated in the camps. From July 31 to August 9, Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains, resulting in the death of 22 people. While seven were still missing and five got injured, the SDMA had said and added that 58 houses were fully damaged while 412 suffered partial damage.
There are 9,275 people accommodated in the camps. From July 31 to August 9, Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains, resulting in the death of 22 people. While seven were still missing and five got injured, the SDMA had said and added that 58 houses were fully damaged while 412 suffered partial damage.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)