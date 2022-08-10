In a bid to avoid pressure on the water storage capacity, the Kerala government has decided to raise the shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam and Idukki reservoir, and this has led to a rise in water levels in the Periyar river basin. However, authorities have assured that ‘Despite a rising trend in water levels of the Periyar river basin, it is still below the flood warning markings.’

