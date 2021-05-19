The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala that retained power in the assembly polls will be sworn-in on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The ceremony will take place at 3:30 pm in Thiruvananthapuram's central stadium. Vijayan has said that only a maximum of 500 people will be allowed.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), a key partner in the LDF, has nominated four ministers and a deputy speaker to the new state government.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the party has decided to nominate its newly-elected MLAs K Rajan, P Prasad, J Chinchu Rani and GR Anil as ministers, while senior party leader and Adoor MLA Chittayam Gopakumar as the deputy speaker.

Rajendran said that the chief minister would announce the portfolios of the ministers.

The party has also decided to appoint senior leader and minister in the outgoing ministry, E Chandrasekharan, as its legislature party leader.

The ministers from CPI(M) in the new Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet include MV Govindan, K Radhakrishnan, KN Balagopal, P Rajeev, VN Vasavan, Saji Cherian, V Sivankutty, Mohammad Riyas, Dr R Bindu, Veena George and V Abdul Rahman. Interestingly, Riyas is the son-in-law of the Chief Minister.

Further, Roshy Augustine will be a minister from Kerala Congress (M), K Krishnankutty will be part of the new cabinet from Janata Dal (S) and AK Saseendran will be a minister from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The remaining two ministerial posts will be shared between other allies on an alternate basis -- the first two and half years Antony Raju of Janadhipatya Kerala Congress and Ahammad Devarkovil of Indian National League will be ministers.

N Jayaraj from KC(M) will be the new Chief Whip.

"Only the Chief Minister is there (from the previous Kerala cabinet), rest of the 11 ministers are new. It is a blend of youngsters and the old," said AN Shamseer, CPI (M) leader on the new Kerala cabinet.

On being asked about KK Shailaja being dropped from the cabinet, Shamseer said: "It is our party's collective decision taken by a collective leadership."

KK Shailaja' ommission

Former 'rockstar' health minister KK Shailaja' exclusion from the new cabinet has sparked a debate although she said she was not disappointed at being denied a berth.

"There is no need to be emotional. I became the minister earlier because of the party's decision. I have absolute satisfaction in what I have done. I am confident that the new team can perform better than me," she said.

"Not the individual but the system is showcasing the fight against the pandemic. I am happy that I could lead the team," the leader added.

Having won international accolades for her deft handling of the first wave of Covid-19 in Kerala after it reported India's first case in 2020, Shailaja's surprise omission drew instant comparisons with the late KR Gowri Amma, the firebrand Marxist who was once tipped to head the state but never did.

Shailaja will be the CPI(M)’s new whip in the Kerala legislative assembly.

The Communist Party of India (M)-led LDF won 99 seats against 41 seats of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the assembly polls. BJP could not win any seat

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) state committee on Tuesday appointed Pinarayi Vijayan as the CPI (M) parliamentary party leader and Kerala's Chief Minister.





