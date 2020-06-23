Kerala pitches for resumption of flight services to Dubai

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As several Keralites are stuck due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the state government has requested the Centre to restart flight services to Dubai. Despite the resumption of domestic flights recently, international flights continue to remain restricted.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre to resume flight services to Dubai after the gulf nation allowed its residents stuck abroad, to return to the emirate from June 22.

Vijayan said many from Kerala, working in the Middle East countries including Dubai, were waiting to get back to work.

"Many from Kerala are waiting to get back to work in Dubai and other Gulf regions. Considering this, a direction may be issued to the Civil Aviation Ministry to resume the flight services to Dubai," Vijayan said in an e-mail to Modi.

He said the state government is willing to conduct PCR tests for passengers on request. Dubai has granted permission to foreign nationals holding residency visas to return to the country from June 22 while the city will conditionally open its doors for tourists from July 7.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and Muslim League leader M K Muneer have jointly written a letter to the PM asking him to take steps to bring back expats who wish to return to state within 30 days using Air India flights, chartered flights and ships.

The leaders have also sent a letter to the Chief Minister asking him to withdraw the decision on making it mandatory the 'no-COVID' certificate for expats to board the flight to the state. The UDF leaders, in their letter to the Prime Minister, also sought financial aid to the families who lost their dear ones abroad to COVID-19 pandemic.

Kerala reported its highest ever single day spike of 138 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 3,308. This is the fourth straight day of over 100 infections being reported, after 118 on June 19, 127 on June 20 and 133 on Sunday.

