Kerala govt has planned to provide tap connections to every rural household by 2023. Out of total 67.15 lakh rural households, the state is making efforts to achieve the target of 21.42 lakh FHTCs in 2020-21. In 2019-20, against a target of 10.10 lakh rural households, state could provide tap connections to only 85,476 households.

On Thursday, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held discussion with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the state through video conferencing .

The flagship programme aims to provide household tap connections in rural areas of the country with focus on improving the lives of people. Potable water in adequate quantity and of prescribed quality to be provided to every rural household on regular and long-term basis, for which the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is under implementation in partnership with States.

Kerala CM was requested to launch a ‘special campaign’ to provide tap connection to every such household in next 3-4 months, so that ‘no one is left out’.





