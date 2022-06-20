Kerala plus 2 result 2022: DHSE class 12 result tomorrow. Check details

Kerala plus 2 result 2022: DHSE class 12 result tomorrow. Check details1 min read . 11:05 AM IST
- Kerala DHSE resukt 2022: Students who appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result can check on the official website keralaresults.nic.in
Kerala Board of Public Examination will announce plus 2 results on June 21, Tuesday. Students who appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result can check on the official website keralaresults.nic.in. Besides, the candidates can also check results on other given portals--erala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.
The Kerala DHSE exam was held from March 30 to April 22, 2022. While the practical tests were held from February 21 to March 15. As many as four lakh students took the DHSE plus 2 examinations this year.
Kerala DHSE result 2022: Passing marks
A candidate has to score a minimum of 35% in all the subjects to clear the examination.
Kerala DHSE result 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage click on the result link
Step 3: Enter your login credential and the result will appear on the screen
Step 4: Take the print out of the result for future reference
Last year, the pass percentage of the Kerala DHSE exam was 87.94%.
