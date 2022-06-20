Kerala plus 2 result 2022: DHSE class 12 result tomorrow. Check details

Kerala Board of Public Examination will announce plus 2 results on June 21, Tuesday. Students who appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result can check on the official website keralaresults.nic.in. Besides, the candidates can also check results on other given portals--erala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}