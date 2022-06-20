Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Kerala plus 2 result 2022: DHSE class 12 result tomorrow. Check details

Kerala plus 2 result 2022: DHSE class 12 result tomorrow. Check details

The Kerala DHSE exam was held from March 30 to April 22, 2022
1 min read . 11:05 AM ISTLivemint

  • Kerala DHSE resukt 2022: Students who appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result can check on the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kerala Board of Public Examination will announce plus 2 results on June 21, Tuesday. Students who appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result can check on the official website keralaresults.nic.in. Besides, the candidates can also check results on other given portals--erala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

Kerala Board of Public Examination will announce plus 2 results on June 21, Tuesday. Students who appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result can check on the official website keralaresults.nic.in. Besides, the candidates can also check results on other given portals--erala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

The Kerala DHSE exam was held from March 30 to April 22, 2022. While the practical tests were held from February 21 to March 15. As many as four lakh students took the DHSE plus 2 examinations this year.

The Kerala DHSE exam was held from March 30 to April 22, 2022. While the practical tests were held from February 21 to March 15. As many as four lakh students took the DHSE plus 2 examinations this year.

Kerala DHSE result 2022: Passing marks

Kerala DHSE result 2022: Passing marks

A candidate has to score a minimum of 35% in all the subjects to clear the examination.

A candidate has to score a minimum of 35% in all the subjects to clear the examination.

Kerala DHSE result 2022: How to check

Kerala DHSE result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the result link

Step 2: On the homepage click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your login credential and the result will appear on the screen

Step 3: Enter your login credential and the result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Take the print out of the result for future reference

Step 4: Take the print out of the result for future reference

Last year, the pass percentage of the Kerala DHSE exam was 87.94%.

Last year, the pass percentage of the Kerala DHSE exam was 87.94%.