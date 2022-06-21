Kerala Plus 2 result: DHSE result anounced today; 83.87% students passed2 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 11:58 AM IST
- Kerala DHSE result 2022: The Kerala Plus 2 DHSE result can be seen at dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala Plus 2 result 2022: Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday announced the DHSE Kerala 12th result. The results can be checked onthese websites and mobile applications from 12 onwards. According to the Kerala Board, 83.87% of students have passed the exam. Among the districts, Kozhikode recorded the highest pass percentage (87.79%) whereas Wayanad scored the lowest pass percentage at 75.07%.