Kerala Plus 2 result 2022: Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday announced the DHSE Kerala 12th result. The results can be checked onthese websites and mobile applications from 12 onwards. According to the Kerala Board, 83.87% of students have passed the exam. Among the districts, Kozhikode recorded the highest pass percentage (87.79%) whereas Wayanad scored the lowest pass percentage at 75.07%.

In the Kerala plus two results, as many as 78 schools have attained 100% results. However, this is a huge drop. Usually, more than 100 schools attain this feat. Last year, 136 schools got 100% results.

Kerala plus two result: Pass percentage stream-wise

Science: 86.14%

Commerce: 85.69%

Humanities: 75.61%

Technical stream: 68.71%

Arts stream: 86.57%

Kerala SAY exam dates:

Students who have scored less than 335 will have to appear for the SAY exam. The Kerala SAY exam will be held from July 25. Students who want to improve their marks can appear in the SAY exam 2022.

A total of 4,22,890 students appeared for Kerala's 12 exams this year. Among the 4.22 lakh candidates, 3,61,091 appeared for the higher secondary regular scheme and 45,890 appeared under SCOLE Kerala (State Council for Open and Lifelong Education-Kerala). 20,768 candidates appeared for the exam under private registration.

Kerala DHSE result 2022: Where to check

The Kerala Plus 2 DHSE result can be seen at dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala +2 result 2022: How to check?

Step 1: Visit DHSE's official website: dhsekerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Kerala 12th result 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, and date of birth and click on submit button.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen. Download the result and take the printout.

DHSE Kerala plus2 exam: Pass percentage

A student needs to score a minimum of 33% or Grade D to pass the exam. Those who will score less than 33% will have to appear for the SAY (Save a Year) exam. In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 87.94%. This year without grace marks, the pass percentage might dip.

Kerala plus 2 results: How scrappage of grace marks policy will impact the result?

The Kerala Board will not give grace marks to the students this year. Last year, the state government directed the board to give grace marks to the students as their studies were impacted due to coronavirus.