Kerala news: The police in Kerala's Thrissur district have arrested three individuals in connection with alleged illegal recruitment of Indians from the state to the Russian Army. The arrest comes days after a man from Kerala was killed on the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Two of the arrested individuals claimed to have Russian citizenship, according to the police, reported The Indian Express.

Last week, Binil T B, a resident of Wadakkanchery in Thrissur, was killed in the Russia-Ukraine war, while his relative, Jain T K, sustained severe injuries.

The police said the arrests were made on the basis of cases registered after complaints were filed by the families of Jain T K and Binil T B.

Who are the three men arrested in Kerala The three men who have been arrested, all hail from various districts of Kerala. They have been identified as Sibi Ouseph, a native of Thayyur in Thrissur, Sandeep Thomas from Ernakulam, and Sumesh Antony of Chalakudy.

The three men were arrested under BNS sections 143 (1) (d) (trafficking of person by fraud or deception), 146 (unlawful compulsory labour against the will of a person) and 318 (2) (cheating and fraud), reported IE.

How were the Indians recruited to the Russian Army As per the report by The Indian Express, the three arrested had pocketed lakhs of rupees from one of the victims Jain T K, promising a job.

The first accused, Sibi, had taken ₹1.40 lakh from Jain, promising a job in Poland. Later, Sibi told Jain that his Poland visa had been cancelled, and promised him a job of an electrician in Moscow. However, upon landing in Moscow in April 2024, Jain was taken to the Russian military camp.

The second accused, Sandeep, seized Jain's Indian passport and forced him to sign documents needed for a Russian one, as per the FIR, reported IE.

The third accused, Sumesh, alias Steeve, had pocketed ₹4.20 lakh from the victims towards the cost of their flight tickets.

8-9 Indians recruited 'illegally' by Russian Army The Kerala police told The Indian Express that they would seek custody of the arrested three. The officials added that the men came to India on a visa, and might have ‘illegally’ recruited eight or nine people to the Russian Army.