Kerala cops arrest man who wrote suicide bombing threat letter ahead of PM Modi visit2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 03:06 PM IST
- Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said that he had received a letter last week about a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Kerala.
The Kerala Police have arrested the person who was responsible for sending the suicide bomb threat letter to the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate a first ever water metro in Kerala's Kochi.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×