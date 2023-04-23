The Kerala Police have arrested the person who was responsible for sending the suicide bomb threat letter to the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate a first ever water metro in Kerala's Kochi.

The accused has been identified as Xavier, said the police on Sunday.

Prime Minister is set to visit Kerala on 24 April. Apart from Kochi Water Metro, rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section will also be dedicated by the Prime Minister.

On Saturday, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said that he had received a letter last week about a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Kerala.

While talking to news agency ANI, Kochi City Police Commissioner, K Sethu Raman said, "The person who sent the threat letter against the Prime Minister was arrested. Xavier, the accused was arrested yesterday. The reason is personal enmity. He wrote the letter to trap his neighbour. We found him with the help of forensics."

"Tight security has been arranged for the Prime Minister arriving in Kochi. 2060 policemen have been appointed for this purpose. As part of this, traffic control has also been imposed from 2 pm," the Commissioner added.

"15,000 people are expected at the Prime Minister's roadshow and 20,000 at the Yuvam-23 event. The participants of Yuvam-23 can bring mobile phones only," the Commissioner further stated.

On Monday, 24 April, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation worth more than ₹3200 crore. He will dedicate the Kochi Water Metro to the nation. This one of its kind project connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with Kochi city, as per an official release.

During the event, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation of various rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations; the comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram area including Nemon and Kochuveli and the increasing of sectional speed of Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section.

