A case was registered by the Kerala Police on Monday against Malayalam movie director Ranjith following the complaint of sexual abuse by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IGP & Commissioner of Police S Syamsundar told ANI, “Received a complaint from the victim in the abuse case regarding director Ranjith. A crime in the north police station has been registered under section 354, and the investigation will be as per the mandate to be decided by the special investigation team constituted by the government for the same."

On Monday, Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra filed a complaint with the Kochi City Police against Ranjith, a day after he resigned as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy.

The complaint follows allegations of sexual misconduct that Mitra made public recently.

In an e-mail sent to the Kochi City Police Commissioner, Mitra detailed an incident from 2009 when she was in Kochi for discussions about a role in the movie Palerimanikkam, which Ranjith was directing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mitra claimed that during the discussion, Ranjith “clutched" her hand and attempted to touch other parts of her body with sexual intent.

“I was invited to act in a film 'Palerimanikkam' directed by Ranjith. As part of the discussion, I was called to the flat in which Sri Ranjith was staying at Kaloor Kadavanthra, Kochi. During the course of the discussions, he clutched my hand and later on attempted to spread his hand to other parts of my body with sexual intention. Realising that his intentions were not regarding the film and with sexual intent, I had to escape from the flat and return to the hotel where I was staying. My bitter experience was shared with scriptwriter Sri Joshy Joseph the next day. As I was not given the travelling ticket for my return journey, I was compelled to seek the help of Sri Joshy Joseph," the actress wrote in her complaint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mitra also mentioned that she initially did not pursue legal action because she was from Kolkata and unfamiliar with the local legal process, but she has now decided to come forward.

"As a person hailing from Kolkata, West Bengal, I was unable to pursue this matter any further to prosecute Sri Ranjith for the offence attracting sections 354 & 354 B of the Indian Penal Code at the time of the commission of the crime." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mitra also requested the Kochi Police to treat her e-mail as a formal complaint and to take appropriate legal action against Ranjith.

“Certain comments from the public functionaries also were brought to my notice, and the response would show that a written complaint is necessary to register a crime. As the conduct of Sri Ranjith constitutes the commission of a cognisable offence, a written complaint is not a prerequisite, as I am told, following the judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. In view of the public stand taken by the public functionaries in the State of Kerala that a written complaint is a prerequisite, I am lodging this complaint by way of an e-mail addressed to your good self as the offence has been committed within your territorial limits at DD Flats, Kadavanthra, Kochi. This may be treated as a complaint and set the law in motion, as insisted by the State functionaries to initiate criminal action against an offender," she added in her complaint.

Earlier this month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry was released. The 235-page document revealed disturbing accounts of harassment, exploitation, and mistreatment of female professionals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report, which omits the names of witnesses and accused individuals, highlighted that the industry was largely controlled by approximately 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who exerted significant influence and control.

The report, compiled by a three-member panel led by a former Kerala High Court judge and established by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government in December 2019 but was only made public this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response, the Kerala government announced on Sunday that it would form a special investigation team, led by a senior police officer, to probe the allegations of sexual abuse within the Malayalam film industry.

“In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting with senior police officials here on Sunday," said an official release from the Chief Minister's Office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}