OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala polls: Rajnath Singh's roadshow in Ernakulam cancelled due to bad weather

NEW DELHI : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's roadshow in poll-bound Kerala's Ernakulam has been cancelled as his aircraft could not land due to bad weather.

Singh is in Kerala to campaign for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Earlier today, the Defence Minister held a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram following which he held a roadshow in Puthuppally and addressed a public meeting in Irinjalakuda.

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout