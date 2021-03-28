Kerala polls: Rajnath Singh's roadshow in Ernakulam cancelled due to bad weather

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's roadshow in poll-bound Kerala's Ernakulam has been cancelled as his aircraft could not land due to bad weather

NEW DELHI : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's roadshow in poll-bound Kerala's Ernakulam has been cancelled as his aircraft could not land due to bad weather.

Earlier today, the Defence Minister held a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram following which he held a roadshow in Puthuppally and addressed a public meeting in Irinjalakuda.

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

