Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala polls: Rajnath Singh's roadshow in Ernakulam cancelled due to bad weather

Kerala polls: Rajnath Singh's roadshow in Ernakulam cancelled due to bad weather

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6
1 min read . 07:32 PM IST ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's roadshow in poll-bound Kerala's Ernakulam has been cancelled as his aircraft could not land due to bad weather

NEW DELHI : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's roadshow in poll-bound Kerala's Ernakulam has been cancelled as his aircraft could not land due to bad weather.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's roadshow in poll-bound Kerala's Ernakulam has been cancelled as his aircraft could not land due to bad weather.

Singh is in Kerala to campaign for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Singh is in Kerala to campaign for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Earlier today, the Defence Minister held a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram following which he held a roadshow in Puthuppally and addressed a public meeting in Irinjalakuda.

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.