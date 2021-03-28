Kerala polls: Rajnath Singh's roadshow in Ernakulam cancelled due to bad weather

NEW DELHI :
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's roadshow in poll-bound Kerala's Ernakulam has been cancelled as his aircraft could not land due to bad weather.
Singh is in Kerala to campaign for the upcoming state Assembly elections.
Earlier today, the Defence Minister held a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram following which he held a roadshow in Puthuppally and addressed a public meeting in Irinjalakuda.
The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.